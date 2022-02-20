PICS: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi make heads turn as they arrive for Gehraiyaan’s success bash

The star cast of Gehraiyaan is currently basking in the success of their recently released film. Deepika Padukone, who was highly praised for her outstanding performance in the film has organized the film's success bash for her friends and family in Mumbai. A while back, the paparazzi spotted the young diva looking absolutely gorgeous in a white corset top with matching distressed jeans. Deepika wore a pair of white heels to complete her look. Just a while back, her co-stars, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi also arrived and joined Deepika for the party. Even director Shakun Batra graced the event.

The actors grabbed all the eyeballs for their stylish looks for the evening. The co-stars were seen winning hearts in bright outfits. Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen in a red shirt with black and white jeans. He added a black hat to his look. Meanwhile, Ananya graced the event in a co-ord set with pink high heels. She carried a white handbag to highlight her outfit. Released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, the film also featured Dhairya Karwa in a significant role along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles.

Earlier in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the ‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant revealed the atmosphere on set while shooting such an intense film. He said, "It (Gehraiyaan) was very taxing and draining. That's why we've had so much of fun on the set. Because after cut, after Shakun (Batra) got it, we had to lighten it up. I have done Phone Bhoot and Bunty Aur Babli 2. We've had a great time doing it in scene, but comedy is draining. Once you say cut, you want to go and be silent. In Gehraiyaan, it was the other way round. We were so drained in the scene, we wanted to talk good things, look at memes and just laugh it out."

