PICS: Anjini Dhawan, Agastya Nanda & others make a stunning appearance at Khushi Kapoor’s birthday bash

Diwali just got over but the party mood is not yet over for B’Town’s celebrities. After a slew of Diwali parties hosted by the stars of the film fraternity, it’s now time for a fun-filled birthday bash as Khushi Kapoor turned a year older today. Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor ringed in her 21st birthday today, on the 5th of November, and the star kid is all ready to celebrate the special night in style. Several celebrities and star kids have arrived at the lavish birthday party and the pictures are here.

Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan was papped as she arrived at Khushi Kapoor’s party. Anjini channeled her inner style diva as she donned a stunning tan brown co-ord set featuring a crop top and high-waisted, wide-legged pants. She kept her hair open and opted for minimal makeup. Anjini completed her look with a pair of transparent high heels. Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda was seen in a casual blue shirt as he got papped at the party. Suniel Shetty’s son and debutante Ahan Shetty made quite the statement in a stylish casual look featuring a white tee shirt, that he layered with a white shirt. For lowers, he opted for brown trousers, while he wrapped up the look with a pair of white sneakers.

Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar twinned in white for the night. Bhumi took the hotness meter higher as she was seen clad in a white noodle-strapped crop top with high-waisted denim pants. She also carried a matching denim jacket with her. Samiksha, on the other hand, donned a white top paired with trousers.

Take a look:

