PICS: Anushka Sharma is all smiles as she gets papped on the sets; Makes a statement in bell bottom denims

is an actress who is not just known for her gorgeous looks and impressive acting prowess but also for her style statements. Be it the airport looks, the red carpet look, gym look, casual outing look or the on set look, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress aces the art of pulling off each look with utmost grace. Keeping up with this trajectory, Anushka is once again making the headlines for her style statement as she was papped in the city.

The actress was papped on the sets today and her panache was unmissable in casuals. Anushka was sporting her new short and wavy hair look. She opted for a red and white striped t-shirt and made a statement with her bell bottom denims and a pair of white sneakers. She was papped as she got out of her car and was all smiles for the paps. While Anushka was has been known for following the COVID 19 protocols, she was holding the mask in her hand as she posed for the pics.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s pics:

Meanwhile, Anushka has been enjoying the best phase of her life as she had embraced motherhood for the first time in January this year after the arrival of daughter Vamika. In fact, she and Virat Kohli also celebrated Vamika’s six month birthday there with a picnic and Anushka captioned the post as, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three”.