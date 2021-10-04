PICS: Anushka Sharma makes a statement in black dress and short hair & follows COVID 19 protocols

has been one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood and she has won hearts with her acting prowess. The diva has carved a niche for herself as a bankable star and has given some impressive movies in her career so far. Besides, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star has also grabbed attention with her fashion statements as well and never miss a chance to dish out style goals. Keeping up with trajectory, Anushka once again made the headlines as she was papped in the city.

In the pics, the NH10 actress was seen making heads turn with her style statement as she wore a black dress with prints. Anushka was seen wearing a little black next dress with small prints. She completed her look with trendy sandals and her chopped hair look added charm to her beauty, Besides, Anushka also made sure to wear a mask in wake of the COVID 19 protocols. Interestingly, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was also seen waving at the paps as she posed for them.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s pics:

Meanwhile, Anushka has been enjoying the best phase of her life as she had embraced motherhood for the first time in January this year after the arrival of daughter Vamika. In fact, she and Virat Kohli also celebrated Vamika’s six month birthday there with a picnic and Anushka captioned the post as, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three”.