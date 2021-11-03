PICS: Arjun Kapoor keeps it effortlessly casual & stylish as he gets papped outside Mumbai theatres

The paparazzi have become a significant part of the entertainment industry, especially in the dream city of Mumbai. Every day, the media spots celebrities in different parts of the city as they go about the hustle and bustle of daily life. From airports and gyms to posh restaurants and recording studios, the paps photograph B’Town celebs no matter where they are. Today was no different as the shutterbugs spotted none other than 2 States actor, Arjun Kapoor outside Mumbai theatres. The actor smiled and obliged the media with pictures.

Earlier today, the paparazzi photographed Arjun Kapoor at PVR in the Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai. Arjun was seen sporting classic winter casuals which featured a black hoodie that he paired with similar-hued black denim pants. For footwear, the actor wore black and white sneakers while he accessorized the look with a pair of glasses. Arjun interacted with the media while they clicked them from a distance, keeping in mind the COVID safety protocols. The actor even smiled and flashed a ‘thumbs up’ sign to the cameras.

Take a look at Arjun’s photos:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez. A sequel of the same has been confirmed by the makers. He has also signed Ajay Bahl’s next directorial, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. In early October, the makers announced the film officially with the title, The Lady Killer. “Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai!!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me,” Arjun captioned the film’s poster on Instagram.

We have learnt that Bhumi Pednekar has come on board as the leading lady for the film. This will be the first time that Arjun and Bhumi will be seen on the big screen together.

