PICS: Arpita Khan turns up in style at her anniversary bash; Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza seen twinning

One of B’Town’s most adorable couples Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary today, on the 18th of November, 2021. To mark this special occasion, Arpita and Aayush are hosting an anniversary bash at their Bandra house in the dream city of Mumbai. As such, close friends and peers from the entertainment industry were seen arriving to join the couple in their celebrations. The paparazzi spotted Arpita Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, and Varun Sharma making their way inside, as they showed up in style for the night.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan looked stunning as she dressed up in a glamorous all-black outfit featuring a tank top, a shrug, and wide-legged trousers for her anniversary bash. She styled her hair in a half-bun and curls, while her makeup was on point. The paps photographed her as she stepped out of her car and obliged them with a few pictures. The paps also photographed Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza who are close friends of the Khans. The husband-and-wife duo twinned in black and white outfits featuring a white shirt and a pair of black pants. Fukrey actor Varun Sharma looked dapper as he donned a black shirt and a pair of blue denim pants. His two different colored sneakers were the highlight of his look.

Take a look:

Earlier tonight, both Aayush and Arpita took to their respective Instagram handles and wished the other on their anniversary with a love-filled picture and note.

For the unversed, Antim actor Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan tied the knot on 18th November, 2014. They are proud parents to two kids, son Ahil and daughter Ayat.

