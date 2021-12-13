PICS: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap enjoy a family date as they get papped with their kids and fur baby

As glamorous as Bollywood is, when stars give a glimpse of their personal lives and families, it brings them and their audience closer. It makes us relate to them. One of the Bollywood families that screams family goals is Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s little family. The duo is among the most loved couples in the industry. Ayushmann never stays away from telling the world how much Tahira means to him. The couple also has two kids, Virajveer and Varushka Khurrana, and a furry companion, Peanut.

Recently, the entire fam was spotted together, looking super wholesome and adorable. All the members were seen in casual, comfy attires. While Ayushmann looked dapper in a white tee, grey pants, a snapback, and goggles, Tahira looked quite smart and chill in her dungaree with a white shirt underneath. Their little fur baby Peanut was in Tahira’s arms, looking super cute. It seemed as if the whole family followed the light-coloUred theme as Virajveer was seen in a white tee and khaki pants and Varushka in a peach-coloured vest and a brown skirt with pigtails. The entire family portrait was quite sweet and they all looked quite content and happy.

Take a look at the pics:

On the professional front, Ayushmann is enjoying the success of his recently released Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui where he starred along with Vaani Kapoor. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, made its theatrical release on 10 December and triggers conversations about important topics, usually considered taboo in society.

