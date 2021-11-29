PICS: Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor are well, looking very hot as they promote Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor are all geared up for the release of their upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in the theatres next month. Helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will be releasing on the 10th of December and the actors are busy promoting their film with full fervor. Speaking of which, a few moments back, both Ayushmann and Vaani were papped in chic athleisure wear as they got into their characters from the film in full mode.

Sometime back, Ayushmann and Vaani were spotted at the promotions of their upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actors looked quite hot in their OOTDs as they dressed up as their characters from the film. Vaani Kapoor completely nailed her look as she dressed up in an ivory-colored crop top that she wore with a pair of wide-legged velvet trousers. The actress tied her hair up in a half ponytail. Ayushmann, on the other hand, wore a black muscle-tee paired with black track pants. He also donned a cool headband and orange-tinted glasses. Both the actors posed for pictures as the paps clicked them from a distance.

Take a look:

The trailer of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui dropped earlier this month and fans have been eagerly waiting to watch Ayushmann and Vaani’s film on the silver screen. This is the first time the two actors are collaborating with each other. Vaani Kapoor will be seen playing a trans woman. Whether the film will handle this subject sensibly, and sensitively, we will have to wait and watch.

