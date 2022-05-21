PICS: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s Kartik Aaryan visits a Shani temple; Ayushmann Khurrana promotes Anek in style

As life has returned to theatres and big releases are making their way to the big screens. Recently, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had hit the theatres and now Ayushamann Khurrana’s Anek is raring to release soon. Needless to say, the team of both the movies are leaving no stone unturned to promote their respective projects. After seeking blessing at the Siddhivinayak temple, Kartik was now spotted at the Shani temple in Juhu wherein he was seen seeking blessings for his movie.

In the pics, Kartik was seen dressed in a rust coloured kurta which he had paired with denims. He was sporting a stubbled look and was seen paying a visit at Shani temple seeking blessing for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which had opened to decent reviews so far. Kartik was even seen posing happily for the shutterbugs. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana was also clicked in the city as he had stepped out to promote his upcoming movie Anek. He was seen wearing a comfortable black coloured t-shirt which he had paired with an olive green jacket and trousers. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor had completed his look with black floater sandals.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s pics:

For the uninitiated, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa and is helmed by Anees Bazmee. Talking about Anek, the Anubhav Sinha directorial will feature Ayushmann in the role of an undercover cop. Talking about the role, Ayushmann stated, “Joshua in Anek is street smart and intelligent. He knows his way around people and can fight bad guys not only in a physical capacity but also with his great intellect”. Anek will be hitting the screens on May 27.