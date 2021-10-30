PICS: Birthday girl Ananya Panday dons a comfy traditional look as she gets papped at a dubbing studio

Ananya Panday has been one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. After making a grand debut with Student of The Year 2 in 2019, Ananya has been creating a massive buzz in the town with her acting skills and stunning looks. Interestingly, Ananya has turned a year older today and while the actress has been inundated with best wishes from all across the world, looks like the Khaali Peeli actress is having a working birthday.

Ananya was papped in the city as she was seen heading towards a dubbing studio in the city with director Shakun Batra. To note, Ananya has collaborated with Shakun for the first time for his yet to be titled project which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The birthday girl had opted for a traditional look as she stepped out in the city. Ananya was seen in a white coloured kurti with pink prints which she had paired with stylish pyjamas. She had kept her tresses open and completed her look with a pink coloured kolhapuri chappal.

Take a look at Ananya Panday pics:

Meanwhile, apart from Shakun Batra directorial, Ananya has some interesting projects in the kitty including Puri Jagganandh’s Puri Jagganadh’s much talked about pan India project Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh, Liger will be releasing in Hindi and Telugu. This isn’t all. She is also working on Arjun Singh’s directorial debut Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.