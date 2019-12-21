PICS: Deepika Padukone brightens up our weekend as she stuns in a blue & white outfit for Chhapaak promotions

Deepika Padukone stepped out to promote Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The diva stunned everyone as she flaunted her breezy outfit of the day. Check it out.

Fans of can’t help but rejoice about the fact that their favourite star is all set to bring to life the story of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film stars Deepika as Malti, a young girl who is attacked with acid. The trailer was launched a few weeks back and it left everyone stunned. The film also brings together Deepika with Vikrant Massey for the first time. Now, as the release date is drawing near, Deepika is busy with promotions.

Today, Deepika was snapped while promoting Chhapaak in Mumbai. A day back, Padukone returned to Mumbai from Jaipur after promoting the film there with Meghna. In the photos, Deepika can be seen sporting a chic look in a white and blue check coordinated set. Along with it, the Chhapaak actress can be seen sporting dark blue pumps. Deepika rounded off her gorgeous look with gold earrings which made a stylish statement with the subtle colour she wore. Deepika also posed with Meghna for photos.

The gorgeous actress first posed for pictures alone and later was joined by Meghna for the same. The two ladies sat down and got captured in the frame by the paparazzi. Meghna can be seen clad in a white printed suit.

Check out the photos:

Meanwhile, Chhapaak is based on the real life story of Laxmi Agarwal, the most known acid attack survivor in the country. At the trailer launch, Deepika got extremely overwhelmed and expressed that Laxmi’s validation to her look as Malti was the most important to her and when that came, she was elated. Directed by Meghna, Chhapaak will be co-produced by Deepika as well. It is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

