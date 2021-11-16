PICS: Deepika Padukone gets papped at airport as she returns post anniversary celebration with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone is back in the city after celebrating her third wedding anniversary with hubby Ranveer Singh in Uttarakhand. Last week, the couple had jetted off to Dehradun to unwind and spend some quality time together on their third anniversary amid their busy schedules. A fan club even posted a fan’s selfie with Deepika and Ranveer, as they were spotted in Dehradun. Well now, a few moments back, Deepika was papped at the airport as she landed in the city after her small getaway.

Deepika’s airport fashion game has always been on point. The actress can not only carry a glamourous look when travelling, but can also pull off a casual and comfortable look with much style and panache. Take tonight’s OOTN for instance. Deepika was seen slaying a monochromatic look as she donned a blue sweatshirt and a pair of matching joggers. The actress rocked kohled eyes while she kept her hair in a bun. Deepika opted for a pair of white sneakers and a matching white mouth mask. She wrapped up the look with a brown shoulder bag.

Take a look:

On the work front, the actress will be seen sharing the screen space yet again with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’, where he essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika will be playing his on-screen wife Romi Dev. Apart from that, Deepika has several interesting projects lined up including ‘Fighter’, ‘Pathan’. She also has Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled-film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.