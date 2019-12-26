PICS: Deepika Padukone looks dazzling in a red pantsuit with sneakers for Chhapaak promotions

Deepika Padukone was snapped this afternoon as she stepped out for Chhapaak promotions. The gorgeous star stunned in a red pantsuit but her cool shades stole the show. Check it out.

Among the most popular stars in Bollywood, ’s name shines right at the top. The diva is all set to bring on the big screen a real life story of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. As the release date is nearing, Deepika is putting her best foot forward to promote the film. From heading to comedy shows to dance reality shows to interviews, the gorgeous star is doing it all to make the right noise for her film with Meghna.

This afternoon, Deepika was snapped as she headed to promote Chhapaak. In the photos, the Chhapaak star is seen clad in a red pant suit with matching sneakers. The diva added a pair of hoop earrings to add a touch a glam to her chic and stylish look. However, it was her red sunglasses that ended up impressing us the most. As Deepika posed for the paparazzi, she also climbed on the stairs at the back of a life brigade truck at the studio.

(Also Read: PICS: Deepika Padukone makes our mundane Monday bright as she dons an orange dress for Chhapaak promotions)

The diva smiled and posed for photos before heading inside for the promotions. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak features Deepika as Malti who suffers an acid attack at a tender age and then fights against the sale of acid in the country. It also stars Vikrant Massey as Deepika’s love interest in the film. The first song, Nok Jhok left everyone impressed with Deepika and Vikrant’s sweet chemistry. Chhapaak is also produced by Deepika Padukone. It is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More