PICS: Deepika Padukone makes our mundane Monday bright as she dons an orange dress for Chhapaak promotions

Deepika Padukone stepped out to promote Chhapaak today in Mumbai. The diva looked gorgeous in a bright shade of orange and left us all swooning over her chic look. Check it out.

One of the highly awaited releases of the coming year is and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak. Based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal, the most known acid attack survivor, the film places Deepika in her shoes. As Malti, Deepika impressed everyone with her look in the trailer and with compelling acting, one is immediately drawn towards the story of a young girl who faces an acid attack. Over the last few days, Deepika has been promoting her film across various cities.

This afternoon, Deepika was snapped in Mumbai while promoting Chhapaak. In the photos, the gorgeous star can be seen slaying in a bright and vibrant orange body con dress. Along with this, Deepika can be seen sporting a pair of stilettos. Her hair is left open as she flaunts her new and edgy haircut. With a pair of long earrings and a dark lipstick, Deepika looked absolutely stunning as she stepped out to promote her upcoming film. She posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the studio.

(Also Read: Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone grabs a paparazzo’s phone and what happens next is unmissable; WATCH)

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. Deepika plays Malti and Vikrant will be seen as her love interest, Amol. In the trailer, the chemistry between the two was adorable and the song, Nok Jhok is a sweet take on friendship and love. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chapaak is also being co-produced by Deepika and for the first time, she has turned producer for the same. At the trailer launch, Deepika was overwhelmed with emotion as she hadn’t seen the trailer prior to the event. Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Check out the photos:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More