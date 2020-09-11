PICS: Deepika Padukone nails neon green attire as she heads to Goa with Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun’s film

Deepika Padukone will be collaborating with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's yet to be titled movie and the fans are excited for the same.

It has been a while since was seen on the silver screen in Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak early this year. While his fans are missing her presence on the bada parda, here comes a big news for all the Deepika fans across the world. The actress is all set to begin working on her next project. According to media reports, Deepika will soon begin working on Shakun Batra's yet to be titled project with Siddhant Chaturvedi and the team will be shooting in Goa.

Recently, Deepika was papped at the airport in Mumbai as headed for Goa for this new project. In the pics, the Bajirao Mastani actress was spotted in a neon green outfit which she had paired with a pair of white sneakers and neon pink coloured bag. Deepika was also wearing a mask in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic in India. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress even waved at the paparazzi as she made her way inside the airport.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's pics as she heads for Goa for Shakun Batra's movie:

Reportedly, the team is expected to prepare together and will be starting the shoot in a couple of days. Recently, Deepika had even got herself a new look for the project. To note, apart from Deepika and Siddhant, the yet to be titled project will also star Ananya Panday in the lead. Interestingly, it will be Deepika's first project with both Siddhant and Ananya. The movie is said to be bankrolled by and Apoorva Mehta.

