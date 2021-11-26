PICS: Deepika Padukone opts for a white cap & mask as she continues to cover her face from paps

by Priyakshi   |  Published on Nov 26, 2021 06:36 PM IST  |  492
   
Recently, Deepika Padukone has been laying low as she is seen covering her face from the paparazzi. On Thursday, the actress was seen exiting a dubbing studio in Mumbai while she covered her face with a black baseball cap and mask. Today, i.e., on Friday, it was no different, as the Bollywood diva was once again seen hiding her face from being photographed. A few moments back, the paparazzi spotted Deepika at a dubbing studio in the Bandra neighborhood of Mumbai. However, Deepika did not let the paps get a glimpse of her face as she covered it with a white baseball cap and mask this time around. 

Take a look: 

Deepika Padukone hides her face from paps first image

Deepika Padukone hides her face from paps second image

Deepika Padukone hides her face from paps third image

Deepika Padukone hides her face from paps fourth image

Deepika Padukone hides her face from paps fifth image

Credits: Viral Bhayani

