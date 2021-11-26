PICS: Deepika Padukone opts for a white cap & mask as she continues to cover her face from paps
Recently, Deepika Padukone has been laying low as she is seen covering her face from the paparazzi. On Thursday, the actress was seen exiting a dubbing studio in Mumbai while she covered her face with a black baseball cap and mask. Today, i.e., on Friday, it was no different, as the Bollywood diva was once again seen hiding her face from being photographed. A few moments back, the paparazzi spotted Deepika at a dubbing studio in the Bandra neighborhood of Mumbai. However, Deepika did not let the paps get a glimpse of her face as she covered it with a white baseball cap and mask this time around.
Take a look:
Credits: Viral Bhayani
