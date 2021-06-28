PICS: Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan sweat it out as they play a game of football

Last Sunday, the paparazzi snapped Disha Patani watching the game from the sidelines. However, this time around, the actress joined the boys for the game. Check out photos below.

Bollywood celebrities were at it again on Sunday as they came together for a game of football. While was missing this weekend, the city's suburbs saw , , Tiger Shroff and sweat it out on the football turf. Last Sunday, the paparazzi snapped Disha watching the game from the sidelines. However, this time around, the actress joined the boys for the game as she donned a neon green bib over her black top and shorts.

Tiger and Disha seemed to be on the same team as they donned the same colour bib. Whereas, Arjun and Ibrahim along with a couple of other players donned the orange bib. Apart from the game, there were also cameras hovering around and we're guessing a small shoot was also underway.

Disha flaunted her washboard abs in a black top and shorts as she tried on some footwork with the football. Check out all the Sunday evening football photos of B-town below:

