PICS: Divya Khosla Kumar, Genelia D’Souza, Meezaan Jafri & others arrive at Satyameva Jayate 2 screening

Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, on the 25th of November, 2021. The action drama, helmed by filmmaker Milap Milan Zaveri, features John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in pivotal roles. This film is the second installment to the 2018 film with the same name. Ever since the trailer of the movie dropped last month, fans have been excited to watch John on the big screen, and that too, in a triple role. This evening, a day prior to its release, the film was screened in Mumbai, and many stars including Divya Khosla Khumar, Genelia D’Souza, and Meezan Jafferi were spotted at the event.

This evening, the papazazzi spotted quite a few celebrities as they arrived at the screening of John Abraham starrer, Satyameva Jayate 2. Among them were Divya Khosla Kumar, who features in the film, Genelia D’Souza, and Meezaan Jafri. Divya looked ethereal as she opted for a bright pink salwar suit. She punctuated her look with glam makeup and gold earrings and a neckpiece. Divya styled her hair in a bun, while she wrapped jasmine around it. Genelia was seen in a breezy avatar as she donned a white off-shoulder top and paired it with a printed mini skirt. The Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa actress kept her hair open and opted for a minimal makeup look.

Meezaan was seen arriving in a casual look featuring a black shirt, olive green cargo trousers, and formal shoes. All of them posed for pictures while the paparazzi clicked them from a distance.

Take a look:

