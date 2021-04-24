PICS: Ek Villain Returns stars Tara Sutaria & Arjun Kapoor twin in black as they return to Mumbai post shoot

Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor, who have collaborated for the first time in Ek Villain Returns were papped at the airport as they had returned after shooting for a schedule of Mohit Suri directorial.

has been on a roll these days. After all, he has some interesting projects in his kitty at the moment. After grabbing a lot of attention for his upcoming movie Sardar Ka Grandson, the actor is now making headlines for his next movie which happens to be Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns. To note, Arjun has been roped in to play a key role in the movie with , Tara Sutaria and John Abraham and the team have begun shooting for the movie.

And now as per a recent update, Arjun and Tara has shot for a schedule of the movie and had returned to Mumbai post shoot. The duo was papped at the Mumbai airport today as they were seen making their way to their vehicles. In the pics, Arjun looked dapper in his black t-shirt and jeans which he had paired with black sneakers and a beanie. On the other hand, Tara looked stunning in her black crop top and jeggings. Both the stars were seen wearing masks given the surge in COVID cases in India.

Take a look Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria pics:

To note, this will mark Arjun’s first collaboration with Mohit Suri. Apart from this, h will also be seen in Pavan Kirpalani directorial Bhoot Police which happens to be a horror comedy and also stars , Jacqueline Fernandez and in the lead. Besides, his family drama Sardar Ka Grandson, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead will be releasing on digital platforms on May 18 this year.

