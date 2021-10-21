PICS: Emraan Hashmi & Nikita Dutta make a glamourous appearance at Dybbuk trailer launch

It’s time for fans to get excited as Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is back with another thriller, Dybbuk: The Curse Is Real. Dybbuk, starring Hashmi and Nikita Dutta in the leads will be releasing soon, on October 29th on an OTT platform. Since its announcement, fans have been awaiting the release of this new film. While on Monday, the teaser of the film was launched, yesterday, on Wednesday, October 20th, the trailer got launched too. Emraan, Nikita, and the makers of the film were papped as they arrived at the special occasion of trailer launch of the film.

This evening, the shutterbugs clicked the dashing Emraan Hashmi and the beautiful Nikita Dutta as they arrived at the trailer launch of their upcoming film, Dybbuk. Both Emraan and Nikita looked glamourous in their respective outfits. Emraan was seen opting for an all-black look. The Shanghai actor donned a black sweatshirt that he teamed up with black trousers, which had an orange imprint of a skull on the right leg. For footwear, he opted for a black and orange hued sneakers, while he accessorized the look with a silver necklace. Nikita, on the other hand, was seen clad in a stunning off-shoulder neon green dress. Her makeup was on fleek, while she styled her hair in waves. Both the actors obliged the media with pictures while they clicked them from a distance.

Take a look:

Apart from Emraan and Nikita, the film also stars Manav Kaul. It should be noted that Dybbuk is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam horror film Ezra, which starred Prithiviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Dybbuk is written and directed by Jay Krishnan. Emraan was quoted saying, “It is a well-made horror film and will always woo audiences. With Ezra, we hope to push the boundaries further and give the audience an experience that they will never forget.”

ALSO READ: OUT NOW: Dybbuk trailer ft Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta will leave you curious