PICS: Gauri Khan opts for a comfy black jumpsuit as she is snapped heading home post wrapping up a shoot

Gauri Khan was spotted by the shutterbugs after she wrapped up a shoot in the city. Take a look at the photos.

Gauri Khan has an impeccable taste in style and needless to say, the diva is a true fashion icon. As a profound interior designer, the star certainly knows how to make heads turn each time she is snapped heading out in the city. From rocking ethnic outfits to achieving hard to pull off western looks, the diva never fails to impress all her fans. Today, the designer was spotted by the paparazzi after wrapping up a shoot.

In the photos, Gauri can be seen donning an all-black look. Complimenting her outfit choice with a smokey-eyed make-up look, the diva opted for a comfy jumpsuit which she paired with minimalistic slippers. The star also matched her mouth mask with her overall look. Proving how to nail work wear, Gauri stunned everyone with her power dressing skills. Considering the recent hike in cases, the star also greeted the paps while maintaining a safe social distance and abided by the Covid-19 guidelines.

Take a look at Gauri Khan’s photos:

A few weeks ago, Gauri took to her Instagram to announce that she has redesigned a section of her husband Shah Rukh Khan’s office space in Mumbai. She also penned a brief note explaining the thought process for the project while sharing the photo, “Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me. The ease and comfort to attend virtual meetings as well as creatively brainstorming for future projects at his office at Red Chillies office was my topmost priority for him.”

Credits :Viral Bhayani

