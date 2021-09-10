PICS: Govinda beams with joy as he welcomes Ganpati home for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. While the nation wasn’t able to celebrate it last year owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, there has been a lot of excitement for Ganesh Utsav this year. Not just commoners across India, several celebs have also welcomed Lord Ganesha at home and social media is abuzz with pics from the celebration. Joining them, Govinda is also celebrating the holy festival at his residence and can’t keep his happiness as he welcomed Ganesha at his residence.

In the pics, Govinda was seen dinning a red and royal blue coloured kurta for the holy occasion. On the other hand, the idol of Lord Ganesha was placed on a beautifully decorated shelf that was covered with pink and white flowers and lights. Besides, several flowers were placed ahead of the idol along with prasad and fruits. The Akhiyon Se Goli Maare actor was seen worshipping Lord Ganesh and was beaming with happiness to celebrate Ganesh Utsav at his residence.

Take a look at Govinda’s pics from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his residence:

Meanwhile, Govinda recently made the headlines after his ongoing tiff with nephew Krushna Abhishek grabbed the attention. It happened after the renowned actor’s wife Sunita Ahuja spoke about the issue and said, “I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue”. She also dismissed any possibility of reconciliation between Govinda and Krushna and said that the issues will never get resolved.

