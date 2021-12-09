PICS: Hrithik Roshan makes a statement in all black look as he gets papped in the city

Everyday, the paparazzi spot celebrities in the tinsel town of Bollywood as they step out for their daily chores. From gyms and dancing classes to recording studios and airports, the shutterbugs are at every other location in the dream city of Mumbai. Fans on social media too await to have a glimpse of their favorite actors. Speaking of which, tonight, the paparazzi spotted none other than, the very handsome, Hrithik Roshan, as he stepped out for the night.

A few moments back, the paparazzi spotted Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan at a posh restaurant called Mizu in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. ‘Aging like fine wine’ is the perfect description that suits the Koi Mil Gaya actor. Apart from his acts in films, Hrithik has always impressed audiences and fans with his style game. Tonight too, the actor did not disappoint as he slayed in an all-black look featuring a tee, a jacket and a pair of black trousers. His cap, however, stole the limelight. Hrithik also wore a mouth mask as per the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Take a look at Hrithik’s pictures:

At the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War and Super 30. Now, the actor has an interesting lineup of films in his kitty. Hrithik will feature in Fighter where he will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. Hrithik is also likely to be seen in the science-fiction movie franchise Krissh 4.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' to hit screens on THIS date