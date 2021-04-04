PICS: Ileana D'Cruz stands out in a stylish summer outfit as she steps out for last minute Easter shopping.

The paparazzi spotted Illeana D'cruz from a distance and the actress was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi before entering a cake shop.

As Christians around the world celebrate the festival of Easter today, back home Bollywood celebs too have taken to social media to wish their fans. Actress Ileana D'Cruz who celebrates Easter with her family stepped out for some last minute shopping on Sunday noon. The Big Bull actress was seen arriving at a cake shop in the city's suburbs. The paparazzi spotted Illeana from a distance and the actress was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi before entering the cake shop.

On her exit, Illeana was seen carrying Easter sweets as she held a big box in her hands. The actress looked super stylish as she cut out a stylish figure in her summer outfit. Illeana donned a pair of ripped denims, a knotted white top and a flowy yellow tie-dye jacket. Illeana also carried a fun black sling bag and dished out boho chic vibes with her Sunday Easter look.

Check out Illeana D'cruz's photos below:

ALSO READ: The Big Bull title track: Abhishek Bachchan's journey to the top gets summed up in a song by CarryMinati

Share your comment ×