PICS: Ishaan Khatter looks dashing as he gets clicked in the city; Shanaya Kapoor stuns in all-black outfit

The paparazzi always spot celebrities when they step out in the city. Be it in the airport, the gym, or outside a studio or a posh restaurant, the paps are always there to photograph celebs no matter where they go. Speaking of which, they clicked Shahid Kapoor’s brother and actor Ishaan Khatter with his ‘Suitable Boy’ co-actor Tanya Maniktala in Juhu.

In the photos, Ishaan acknowledged the paparazzi and posed for the cameras. He wore a perfect beach outfit and donned a printed shirt with brown pants. On the other hand, Tanya wore a beautiful outfit and looked pretty.

See photos here:

Apart from them, the paparazzi also clicked star kid Shanaya Kapoor outside a salon in Juhu. She donned an all-black outfit and looked oh-so-gorgeous. She acknowledged the paps and posed for them as well.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ishaan Khatter is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, Pippa. He will star alongside Mrunal Thakur in this movie. 'Pippa,' based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's novel 'The Burning Chaffees,' is a heroic tank battle film that highlights the bravery of a war veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, which led to the liberation of India's neighbour Bangladesh.

Speaking about Shanaya Kapoor’s professional career, she will be soon making her Bollywood debut with the movie Bedhadak. She will be sharing screen space with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in the Shashank Khaitan directorial. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media space earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Jersey Screening: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur look stunning; Mira Rajput & Ishaan Khatter join