PICS: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora grab attention as they get papped in the city

Bollywood celebrities might have no time to relax amidst the hustle and bustle of the showbiz industry, however, they often get snapped in and around the city owing to their work commitments and personal affairs. Speaking of which, Arjun Kapoor was the recent one who caught the attention of paparazzi in an upscale locality of the city. He wasn’t alone. The actor was papped with his girlfriend and actress Malaika Arora. The actors were seen in their car as they stepped out in the city. Arjun was seen in a black tee, while Malaika opted for a white t-shirt and looked comfortable. The actors had their masks on keeping in mind the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Apart from them, the paparazzi clicked Janhvi Kapoor in her vehicle at the same location. The actress was seen dressed in a black outfit and was accompanied by a friend. The ‘Roohi’ actress kept her makeup minimal and also left her hair loose. She was busy speaking to someone on the phone when paps spotted her. Even Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was also clicked in her car.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor will next be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey for which he has already started working. Arjun also has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. Apart from this, he will also showcase his magic in The Lady Killer. Whereas, Malaika Arora last made her appearance on TV as a judge for the reality TV show Super Dancer- Chapter 4.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, she will star alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs. Mahi. This will be the second time both will work together.

Also Read: PICS: Janhvi Kapoor looks bewitching in pink as she rocks athleisure attire