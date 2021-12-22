PICS: Janhvi Kapoor flashes her million dollar smile in a black velvet gown at Ranveer Singh’s 83 premiere

Fans cannot wait to watch one of the most-awaited film of this year 83. The movie is set to release on 24 December and the makers are leaving no stones unturned to promote it. Today, the makers have organised a star-studded screening in Mumbai. Paps spotted Ranveer Singh, director Kabir Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Vaani Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and many others on the red carpet. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen in formal attires at the event. A few moments back, Janhvi Kapoor, dressed her best, arrived for the screening.

The actress opted for a stunning black velvet gown and styled her hair into curls. She kept her makeup on point and wore a neutral colour lipstick highlighting her overall look. The actress accessorised her attire with three beautiful rings. Jahnvi flashed her million-dollar smile as she posed for the cameras. Soon after Janhvi, filmmaker Rohit Shetty arrived at the event. Rohit opted for smart casuals on the screening day. He wore a black leather jacket over a black and white shirt and teamed it up with formal trousers.

Take a look:

Recently, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone went to Dubai along with Kapil Dev and attended the Red Sea International Film Festival. The red carpet pictures of the duo completely grabbed the attention. Apart from 83, Ranveer will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty for the third time for Cirkus. The movie will also star Jaqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. He will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. Whereas, Deepika Padukone will be seen in ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about Janhvi, the actress was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry. Janhvi also is a part of Mili that is backed by her dad Boney Kapoor.