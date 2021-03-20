PICS: Janhvi Kapoor heads straight to her Pilates class on returning to the bay post Good Luck Jerry wrap
Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll these days. The diva, who is known to have given movies like Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is currently basking in the success of her recent release Roohi. The movie happened to be a comedy drama which also featured Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead. And while it is just a week since the movie’s release, Janhvi is once again making the headlines as she has recently as she had wrapped the shooting of her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry.
And as per the recent update, the actress has returned to the city and was papped at the airport today. In the pics, Janhvi was nailing her airport style as she opted for a baby pink coloured turtle neck top which she had paired with a light coloured jacket and denims. Besides, she was also seen wearing a mask given the rise in the number of COVID 19 cases in the city. But this isn’t all. Janhvi, being the fitness freak that she is, made sure not to miss out on her workout session and was papped heading straight for her pilates session and wore a shimmery silver coloured crop jacket with white shorts.
Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pics:
Meanwhile, apart from Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi will also be seen in the much awaited Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. Besides, she has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
She was the first among her peers & colleagues to join this particular gym. Everyone else followed.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
kahi toh mehnat karni padti hai.