PICS: Janhvi Kapoor keeps her vibe high in knotted top & pants as she steps out of gym

Today, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped outside the gym and as always, she nailed her gym look

Just like any other day, today also, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped outside the gym as the Dhadak actress decided to kick-start the stay with workout and burning all the extra calories. While on some days, Janhvi Kapoor opts for mini shorts and bralette look, on other days, this Kargil Girl actress opts for an Indian look and today, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out of the gym in an all white look- white knotted top paired with white pants.

While on most days, Janhvi Kapoor is smiles and makes sure to wave at the paparazzi but today, looks like, Janhvi Kapoor was busy and engaged in a serious conversation over the phone and due to which, the paparazzi missed her smiling face. Now, we all know that Janhvi Kapoor is active on social media and a few days back, on sister Anshula Kapoor’s birthday, Janhvi had penned a heartwarming note for her as she defined Anshula as the person who makes ‘me and everyone feel safe and loved always’. More often than not, Janhvi Kapoor is snapped at ’s residence in Mumbai as the siblings meet up for dinner. Currently, Janhvi Kapoor is busy with the shooting of Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Lakshay.

On the work front, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and as we speak, she has already wrapped up Sharan Sharma’s Kargil Girl co-starring Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. Kargil Girl is inspired by the life of Gunjan Saxena who was the first female Indian Air Force pilot who entered the war zone during the Kargil War. Besides, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in RoohiAfza co-starring Rajkummar Rao and 's next directorial venture, Takht co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, , Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

