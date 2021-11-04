PICS: Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor keep it simple and traditional for Diwali celebrations

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the actresses who are not just known for her stunning looks and acting prowess but also for her fashion statements. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress never misses a chance to make heads turn with her style sense every time she steps out in the city. And while the world is celebrating Diwali tonight, Janhvi is making the heads turn once again with her traditional look as she celebrates the festival with her family in Mumbai.

In the pics, the Dhadak actress was seen dinning a blue lehenga with golden print which she had paired with a parrot green blouse. She completed her look with a back bun with gajra and opted for minimal makeup look. On the other hand, Khushi also kept it simple in green lehenga which was paired with maroon blouse and matching dupatta. The Kapoor sisters were seen posing with Boney Kapoor who opted for a white kurta pyjama. They were heading for Lakshmi puja before the Diwali parties and were all smile as they made for a perfect family pic for the paps.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pics:

As of now, Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Hardik Mehta’s Roohi opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, is gearing up for the release of Good Luck Jerry. Announcing the wrap, Janhvi wrote, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything”.