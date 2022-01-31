PICS: Janhvi Kapoor makes a statement in casuals as she steps out for a lunch date with friends

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the actresses who doesn’t miss out on a chance to make heads turn every time she steps out in the city. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress, who made her debut with the 2018 release Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, has successfully carved a niche for herself and has also emerged as a fashion icon for the youth. From her gym looks to red carpet looks, Janhvi wins heart with her style sense every time she steps out in the city.

And today was no different as the Roohi actress was seen kick starting her week with a lunch date with her friends at a café in Mumbai. In the pics, Janhvi was seen nailing the casual look with her with a white coloured top with multi-colour print which she had paired it with a teal coloured jegging and a black coloured flip flops. While she completed her look with open tresses, Janhvi made sure to wear a mask as she stepped out in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pics as she steps out for a lunch date:

To note, Janhvi had recently recovered from COVID 19 and had opened up on her battle with the deadly virus. Taking to her Instagram story, the Roohi actress wrote, “Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID 19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!”