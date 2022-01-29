PICS: Janhvi Kapoor makes a statement in a floral dress as she steps out in the city

Janhvi Kapoor is a true blue fashionista who doesn’t miss a chance to dish out major style goals. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress is known for winning hearts with her fashion sense every time she steps out in the city. Be it the gym look, airport look, casual look or a red carpet look, Janhvi aces the art of nailing every look she dons. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Dhadak actress made heads turn as she won hearts with her easy breezy style as she stepped out in the city today.

In the pics, Janhvi was seen wearing a white coloured frock style outfit with a floral print. It was a knee length outfit and her panache was unmissable as she made her way towards the car. She had completed her look with open wavy tresses, a black and white handbag and a pair of brown heels. Besides, Janhvi had also made sure to wear a mask as she stepped out in the city in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pics:

Meanwhile, Janhvi had recently recovered from COVID 19 and had opened up on her battle with the deadly virus. Taking to her Instagram story, the Roohi actress wrote, “Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID 19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!”

