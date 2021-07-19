PICS: Janhvi Kapoor makes a statement in her lilac outfit as she gets papped at the airport

Janhvi Kapoor, who will be next seen in Goodluck Jerry, was recently papped at the airport as she was leaving the city.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the actresses in Bollywood who has won hearts with her stunning looks and acting prowess ever since she made her debut with Dhadak. The diva often reminds the audience of her late mother and Janhvi is undoubtedly a delight to watch on the big screen. But apart from her acting skills, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress had grabbed attention with her fashion sense as well. Janhvi often sends the paps on a photo clicking spree every time she steps out in the city.

Recently, the diva was papped at the airport and as always, the Roohi star was nailing it with her style sense. Janhvi wore a lilac coloured oversized shirt with puff sleeves and had neatly tucked into a matching high-waisted skirt with a thigh-high slit. She had completed her look with a pair of black sneakers. Besides, she had clutched her hair to complete the look. This isn’t all. Given the COVI 19 pandemic, Janhvi made sure to wear the mask as she made her way inside the airport.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s airport pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Siddharth Sengupta directorial Goodluck Jerry. Announcing the wrap of the movie Janhvi Kapoor thanked her team and wrote, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting for all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything.”

