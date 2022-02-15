PICS: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora make a statement in casuals they step out in the city

Being a celebrity isn’t a cake walk in India. After all, constant media glare is a part and parcel of celeb life. From their airport looks to red carpet looks to candid pics to gym pics, everything about B-Town A-listers tend to make the headlines. In fact, the divas are often known for dishing out major fitness goals with their dedication towards fitness. Interestingly, Janvhi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora had grabbed the attention this morning as they were papped post their respective workouts.

In the pics, Sara looked quite energetic as she stepped out post her workout session. She was seen wearing a black coloured tank top with “Pilates Girl” written on it. The Love Aaj Kal actress had paired it with grey coloured striped shorts and completed her look with a pink coloured handbag and open tresses. Malaika, on the other hand, was spotted wearing a grey coloured crop top which was paired with black shorts and a sling bag. Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, the actress, who got injured lately, made a statement in a white t-shirt as she was clicked while leaving in her car. To note, Malaika, Sara and Janhvi made sure to wear a mask as they stepped out in the city.

Take a look at pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara had recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled directorial with Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Janhvi will be seen in movies like Goodluck Jerry and Mili.

