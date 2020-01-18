PICS: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in classic white and blue; Disha Patani opts for all black look as they get papped

Today, Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani were snapped out and about the city. See PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast and every day, this Dhadak actress is snapped outside the gym. And today also, Janhvi Kapoor decided to kick-start the weekend with a run to the gym. In the photos, Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing the classic blue and white combination as she nails blue denim shorts paired with a tee and as soon as she stepped out of the gym, she waved to her fans who were cheering for her from the opposite building.

Not just today, but whenever Janhvi Kapoor is asked for selfies, she always makes sure to click photos with her fans. Soon after Janhvi Kapoor, was papped coming out of her dance class and this Malang actress opted for an all black look- black tee and black loose shorts and as always, she rocked her de-glam look. On the work front, currently, Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for ’s Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshay and post Dostana 2, Janhvi Kapoor will begin shooting for Karan’s Takht and Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele.

As for Disha Patani, she will be seen romancing Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri’s Malang and ever since the trailer of the film has dropped online, fans have been loving the trailer and songs. Post Malang, Disha Patani will be seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Cop opposite and Disha will also be seen in Baaghi 3 where she will be seen dancing with Tiger Shroff to Dus Bahane Karke Le Gaye Dil.

Credits :Manav Manglani

Read More