In PICS: Janhvi Kapoor tops the cuteness meter as she gets papped in a white skater dress

The paparazzi spots Bollywood celebrities everywhere they go. From airports and gyms to restaurants and studios, every day the media paps celebrities in the tinsel town of Bollywood, as they step out for their business. Tuesday night was no different, as the paps spotted none other than Janhvi Kapoor in a Mumbai suburb. Legendary actress and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor is quite the popular star kid on the block, and it won’t be wrong to say that the actress is soon turning to be a fashionista as well.

Janhvi Kapoor got papped as she stepped out for a delicious meal at Mizu – a popular restaurant among many Bollywood celebs. The Gunjan Saxena actress looked absolutely pretty and adorable as she donned a beautiful white skater dress. She opted for minimal makeup which accentuated the beauty and simplicity of the look even more. Janhvi kept her hair open, as she styled them in soft waves. The actress wrapped up the look with a black mask, and transparent heels. She also carried a huge black umbrella, as she walked from her car to the restaurant. She gave a glance at the camera before making her way inside.

Take a look:

At the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi opposite Rajkummar Rao. She was most recently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Good Luck Jerry. She will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 but the film has come to a halt at the moment. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Mili.

ALSO READ: Rise & shine with Janhvi Kapoor and a glimpse of her Saturday morning Pilates session; PHOTOS