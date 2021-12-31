PICS: Kangana Ranaut looks happy and energetic as she gets papped at the airport ahead of New Year 2022

Kangana Ranaut is an actress who is all about hard work, dedication, good looks and enthusiasm. While the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress is known for her impressive line of work, she has also won millions of hearts with her stunning fashion statements. In fact, Kangana doesn’t leave a chance to dish out major style goals every time she steps out in the city. And as the world is heading towards welcoming 2022, the Dhaakad actress is once again making headlines for exuding positive vibes as she got papped at the airport this morning.

In the pics, Kangana was seen making her way out of her car and was entering the airport. She was seen donning a light brown coloured saree which she had paired with a rust coloured blouse with net sleeves. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress had completed her look with a pair of white sandals and a pearl necklace along with a brown coloured handbag. Kangana look all happy go lucky and energetic as she left the city ahead of the New Year 2022 and was seen posing happily for the paps.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kangana Ranaut has some interesting projects in the kitty. The actress will be seen in a never seen before avatar in Dhaakad and will also be playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer for the first time for Tejas. She had recently wrapped the shooting for Tejas and wrote, “Another beautiful journey comes to an end … It’s a wrap for Tejas. What a ride. Above all what an opportunity. This will make the entire Nation proud. Thank you @sarveshmewara for choosing me. Thank you @rsvpmovies Ronnie sir for believing in me. Thanks to everyone who worked on this project… eternally grateful for getting to play a soldier a war hero in this lifetime.Jai Hind. See you in the cinemas in 2022”.