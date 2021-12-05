PICS: Kangana Ranaut makes a stylish appearance at the airport as she returns to the city
Kangana Ranaut aces the art of making the headlines, be it for her bold statements, her upcoming projects or a controversy. In fact, the diva, who is known for not mincing her words, often found herself landing in a trouble for her sharp statements. But apart from this, Kangana also grabs attention for her stunning style statements and never miss a chance to dish out fashion goals, every time she steps out in the city. And today was no different as the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was papped at the airport.
Credits: Viral Bhayani
