PICS: Kangana Ranaut transforms into an ethereal vision in a gorgeous saree as she gets papped at an event

Kangana Ranaut’s love for sarees is not a secret. Apart from delivering memorable performances on the big screens, the actress has also consistently wowed fans with her sense of fashion. Be it chic pantsuits or stunning ethnic wear, Kangana knows to ace the dressing up game with perfection. However, when it comes to sarees, the actress is on a separate tangent altogether. Every now and then, she is seen attending events or jetting off in flights while gracefully carrying the nine yards of fabric. Keeping up with this trajectory, Kangana once again wowed fashion police and fans alike with her latest saree look.

A few hours back, the paparazzi photographed Kangana Ranaut as she arrived looking gorgeous for an event. The Thalaivii actress was seen donning a greyish-blue saree with hints of golden shimmer. Kangana paired the beautiful saree with a sleeveless blue blouse. Statement jewelry featuring a choker embellished with an emerald stone, kundan, and pearls, and matching earrings elevated her look even further. The actress opted for a soft-glam makeup look, while her hair was styled in a low bun. Kangana struck a few graceful and confident poses in front of the cameras, as the paparazzi clicked her from a distance.

Take a look:

In other news, Kangana was recently won her fourth National Award for Best Actress, for her performances in Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. She was also conferred with the Fourth Highest Civilian Award – The Padma Shri on the 8th of November.

Professionally, she’s currently busy working on the first digital production under her banner – Manikarnika Films, titled Tiku Weds Sheru. Apart from this, she has Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline.

