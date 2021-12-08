PICS: Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora stun in prints as they get papped outside Karan Johar’s house

The paparazzi spotted Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora outside their friend and filmmaker Karan Johar’s house a while back. For the unversed, Kareena, Karan, and Malaika, along with Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora are extremely close friends in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The girl gang, especially, often get together and have a whale of a time. The glimpses of these get-togethers find their way into social media in the form of pictures and videos, making fans go gaga over them. Well, tonight, Bebo and Malaika were seen visiting KJo, while the media photographed them.

A few moments back, Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora were photographed at the Bandra locality of Mumbai, as they visited filmmaker Karan Johar’s house. The gorgeous divas decided to opt for prints as their go-to fashion trend of the night. Kareena Kapoor looked chic as ever in a yellow and brown animal print. She combined it with a pair of wide-legged trousers and white sneakers. Kareena kept her hair open and was seen in minimal makeup. Malaika, on the other hand, was seen slaying in a black and white printed top with a high neck. The dancing diva styled her hair in a top messy bun. The paparazzi photographed her while she was on a call in the backseat of the car. Karisma Kapoor arrived a little later as well.

Take a look:

Last night, Kareena and Malaika had a great time in an epic girls’ night and the former’s Instagram stories were proof. In the pictures and videos shared by Kareena, one could see her with Karisma, Malaika, Amrita, Masaba Gupta, Rhea Kapoor, and Poonam Damania, while they indulged in a night of girl talk, laughter, and yummy food.

