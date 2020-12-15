PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan amps her style for a shoot; Saif Ali Khan & Taimur keep it casual as they step out

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child together and will be welcoming the baby in March next year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been known for her maternity fashion. When the lady was pregnant with her first child Taimur Ali Khan, her maternity style had set new trends and everyone was in awe of her panache. And now, when the Jab We Met actress is expecting her second child, she is still leaving no chance to impress the fashion police with her style statement. Keeping up with this trajectory, Kareena was recently spotted heading for the shoot of her chat show and her fashion sense once again made the heads turn.

In the pics, the soon to be mommy was seen wearing an orange coloured dress with cute print. She completed her look with silver sandals and had tied her hair in a back pony. It was difficult to take eyes of her maternity glow and she was, undoubtedly, a sight to behold. On the other hand, Kareena’s husband and her munchkin opted for casuals as they stepped out in the city. While the Nawab of Pataudi wore his favourite white kurta and pyjama, little Tim Tim looked adorable in his red spider print tee which he had paired with denim shorts.

Take a look at Kareena, Saif and Taimur’s pics:

Interestingly, the Pataudis had recently enjoyed a family vacation in Dharamshala and Bebo had shared beautiful pics from her trip. On the other hand, the Heroine actress has also sent the internet into a meltdown as shared an adorable pic of Saif posing with his sons Taimur and Pataudi.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

