PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva on ramp; Aamir Khan gets papped with daughter Ira

Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:08 AM IST  |  2.4K
   
Every day, the paparazzi spot celebrities from the tinsel town of Bollywood as they go about their daily business and hustle-bustle. This Sunday was the same and yet special as the shutterbugs spotted two of Bollywood’s biggest actors, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan at different spots in the city. While Kareena Kapoor was seen rocking the ramp as the showstopper at Lakme Absolute Grand Finale, Aamir Khan was seen with his daughter Ira Khan in a Mumbai locality. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan was a mesmerizing sight tonight at the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale. The actress was seen in a gorgeous, shimmery gown by known designer Gaurav Gupta. Kareena’s gown had golden and silver hues combined, which gave it an especially stunning effect. The actress styled her hair in a sleek bun, while her makeup was on point. Kareena walked as the show-stopper for the Gaurav Gupta show, and she looked every bit like one. The actress set the ramp on fire, as she elegantly posed for pictures. 

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, was photographed in the posh Bandra locality in Mumbai. The actor was seen with Ira Khan, who is his daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta.  The father-daughter duo was papped while they were seated inside their car. 

Both Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be sharing screen space in the much-awaited upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on the big screens on Valentines Day next year. 

Credits: Viral Bhayani


