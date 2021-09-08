PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it casual and trendy as she goes out and about in the city

Kareena Kapoor Khan has not just been a brilliant actress winning millions of hearts with her acting prowess, but she has also been a true blue fashionista and she has proved it time and again. In fact, Bebo’s style sense has turned out to be a major inspiration for her fan army. And while it is a treat to get a glimpse of her fashion sense, keeping up with this trajectory, Kareena once again made the headlines as she stepped out in the city.

In the pics, the Jab We Met actress was seen wearing a trendy and casual outfit and her panache was unmissable. The Begum of Pataudi wore a black t-shirt which she had paired with a loose denims. Kareena had completed her look with a pair of multicolour sneakers sunglasses and kept her tresses open. Besides, she also made sure to carry her mug of morning drink as she stepped out in the city. To note, this isn’t the first time Bebo was papped stepping out with her cup of morning drink. She has been carrying it with her earlier s well proving that she manages to strike a perfect balance with her professional commitments and health.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had embraced motherhood for the second time early this year, will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

