PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan makes for a protective mother as she holds Taimur’s hand as they step out together

Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan makes sure to spend quality time with her son Taimur and they mother-son duo is always a sight to behold every time they are papped together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child, has been a doting mother and there are no second thoughts about it. Her equation with son Taimur Ali Khan speaks volumes about her motherhood techniques and the diva is known for striking a perfect balance in her personal and professional life. Despite having a hectic schedule, Bebo makes sure to spend time with little Tim and the mother-son duo is often spotted together. Today was no different, as Kareena was papped with the little munchkin in the pics.

In the pics, soon to be mommy looked stunning in her grey coloured turtleneck dress with a matching belt around her waist. She had completed her look with her pink slippers. On the other hand, Taimur looked adorable in his grey t-shirt which was paired with denims and a pair of white sneakers. This isn’t all. The Prince of Pataudi was also wearing a mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. What caught our attention was Bebo holding Taimur’s hand as they walked together. Kareena’s protective side for her baby certainly made everyone go aww.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur’s pics:

To note, Kareena is currently enjoying her pregnancy and is expecting to welcome the baby in March next year. Meanwhile speaking of the work front, the Jab We Met had recently wrapped the shooting of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Post her delivery, Bebo will be working on ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

Also Read: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan radiates pregnancy glow in black maxi dress as she gets papped in the city; PICS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×