PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan steals the show in a tank top as she gets papped outside Amrita Arora’s house

Every day, celebrities from the entertainment industry get papped around the city as they go about their usual business of life. It’s not uncommon for the shutterbugs in Mumbai to click actors at different locations, from gyms and airports, to restaurants and studios. Keeping up with this trajectory, this evening, the media spotted Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan as she arrived outside her friend and actress Amrita Arora’s house.

A few moments back, Kareena Kapoor Khan was papped outside her close friend Amrita Arora’s house. The diva was seen inside her car, as she kept busy in a call. Kareena’s sartorial choices for the day included an easy-going yet stylish casual outfit. She was seen donning a beige tank top that she teamed up with a pair of denim pants. The actress kept her look minimal, with little makeup, while she kept her hair open. Kareena rocked this simple and subtle look with much sass and panache. As she stepped out of her car to make her way into the building, she acknowledged the media and waved at the cameras.

Take a look at Kareen’s recent pictures:

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The Advait Chandan directorial is slated for a theatrical release on Valentines’ Day next year. Laal Singh Chaddha will be Kareena Kapoor Khan’s third collaboration with Aamir Khan after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

