PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out with Jeh, Babita to meet Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor on New Year 2022

The year 2022 has begun and it is the perfect time to spend the time with their loved ones. From commoners to celebs, the social media is abuzz with pics from all corners of the world. Amid this, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making the headlines as she was seen stepping out with her son Jeh Ali Khan as she headed for a family reunion with parents Babita, Randhir Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor on the occasion of New Year 2022.

In the pics, Kareena was seen dressed in a pastel coloured outfit and opted for a subtle make up look. On the other hand, Jeh looked irresistibly cute in his navy blue coloured outfit as he was carried by his nany. The little prince of Pataudi looked intrigued with all the media glare. On the other hand, Babita and Randhir Kapoor were also seen waving at the paps as got papped outside the building. Looks like the Kapoors are planning to spend the first evening of 2022 together as they gear up to create new memories for the new year.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh’s pic as they step on New Year:

Earlier, Kareena had taken the social media by a storm as she shared a glimpse of what was so special about 2021 for her and her post featured her son Jeh Ali Khan in a playful avatar. She shared a cute photo of her son Jehangir and wrote, "His two teeth…the best part of 2021 #31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all…"