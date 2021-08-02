PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out looking like a boss lady in red pantsuit; We wonder what's the occasion?

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has kicked off a new week in complete style as the star was seen heading out in the city in a classy avatar. The Laal Singh Chaddha star has resumed work post the COVID 19 restrictions were lifted and a few weeks back, she was seen shooting with her sister Karisma Kapoor in the city for a mystery project. While fans wait to see what Kareena and Karisma shoot for, it seems like the Laal Singh Chaddha star is at it again as she was snapped on Monday heading for a shoot in the city.

As Kareena was stepping out of her car at a 5 star hotel in Mumbai, she was snapped by the paparazzi. In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a red blazer with matching pants and a white shirt. The gorgeous star is seen sporting a white mask with her boss lady look. Her hair was left open and, later when Kareena shared selfies on her Instagram handle, we got a closer look at her glam makeup. She is also seen accessorising her boss lady look with an elegant neckpiece.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the gorgeous star gave fans a glimpse of her weekend shenanigans with sister Karisma Kapoor and the video of her productive time went viral on social media. The Kapoor sisters had a gala time relishing their favourite dishes over the weekend and well, fans loved how Kareena shared a sneak peek of it via her social media handle.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha. The star will be seen opposite . The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and is helmed by Advait Chandan. It also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Kareena also is gearing up for her 'Pregnancy Bible' launch. She shared a glimpse of her book last month and left fans excited to know more about both her pregnancies.

