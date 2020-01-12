PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in black outfit; Saif Ali Khan takes charge of Taimur Ali Khan at the airport

Saif Ali Khan pulls off his father duties like a pro as he carries baby boy Taimur Ali Khan in his arms at the airport while Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for the shutterbugs.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan, and baby boy Taimur Ali Khan step out together, it is a treat for the paparazzi who go on a clicking spree seeing the Pataudi family stun. Seeing Kareena and Saif is itself a visual delight but as Taimur completes the trio, his presence works like a cherry on the cake. It is indeed a great sight to see the three of them together. Where Kareena shells out oomph, Saif Ali Khan gives the royal vibes and little one Taimur spills cuteness.

Just a while ago, Kareena, Saif, and Taimur were spotted at the airport. While Bebo stunned in a black ensemble and shelled out major style inspiration to many, Saif Ali Khan took charge of baby boy, Tim Tim. Pulling off his father duties like a pro, Saif carried Taimur in his arms while Bebo posed for the shutterbugs. Bebo wore a black pantsuit and matched it with beige boots and a brown bag. Boots seem to be Kareena's favourite element from her airport styles. Often, the actress is seen sporting her collection of boots while she makes stylish appearances at the airport.

On the other hand, Saif matched up to her style in his blue jacket worn over a plain white shirt. He clubbed it up with navy blue pants and formal brown shoes. Speaking of baby boy Taimur, as always, he looked like a bundle of cuteness. Dressed in a blue tee and denim jeans, Taimur posed happily on being carried in daddy Saif Ali Khan's arms.

