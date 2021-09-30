In PICS: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F & others glam up the night at Freddy wrap up party

Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F starrer Freddy has been a much-talked about film ever since its announcement. The team began shooting for the film in early August, and has wrapped up the shoot on Thursday, September 30th. As the shoot of the film came to an end, team Freddy decided to celebrate it in style tonight. The paparazzi spotted Kartik, Alaya, and other significant people from the team, as they stepped out for a lavish meal in an upscale neighborhood in the tinsel town of Bollywood.

The paparazzi spotted team Freddy including the lead actors Kartik and Alaya as they arrived at a restaurant called Tori in Bandra to celebrate the shoot wrap up. Both the actors looked absolutely stylish in their chic outfits. Kartik was seen opting for an effortlessly cool look as he donned a printed red and blue shirt, teamed up with black trousers and formal shoes. Alaya on the other hand chose the glamourous route, as she was seen clad in a sheer black top, that she paired with black latex pants and beige heels. Producer Ekta Kapoor and co-producer Jay Shewakramani were also spotted at the scene.

Earlier today, both Kartik and Alaya took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of the wrap up from the set. They were seen in customized white tees with the film’s name written on them. Talking about Freddy, it is a dark romantic thriller that has a lot of twists and turns in the plot. Freddy stars Kartik and Alaya F in the lead and is directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film is backed by Balaji Telefilms and Jay Shewakramani.

