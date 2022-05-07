PICS: Kartik Aaryan looks dapper as he promotes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the city; Clicks selfies with fans

Kartik Aaryan is all set to hit big screens with his much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and he is leaving no stones unturned to promote the horror-comedy film, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. Speaking of which, on May 06, the actor was spotted in the city as he stepped out to promote the movie.

For the promotional event, Kartik opted for a printed shirt with black jeans and boots. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor completed his look by adding a cool pair of black sunglasses. He also interacted with his fans and blessed them with selfies. He also acknowledged the paparazzi and posed for the cameras. Nonetheless, to say, he looked oh-so-stylish. To note, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 marks Kartik’s first-ever collaboration with Kiara Advani. In addition to this, it also marks Kiara's first collaboration with director Anees Bazmee.

See photos here:

A few days back, the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released and it received a positive response from the audience. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Amar Upadhyay, Milind Gunaji, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.

ALSO READ: PICS: Kiara Advani rocks green blazer; Kartik Aaryan dons peach sweatshirt as they promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2